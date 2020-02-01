Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get FOX alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth about $585,581,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $49,574,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. 5,283,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,943. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.