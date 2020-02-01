Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Down 6.7%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares fell 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.73, 1,597,484 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,050,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $371.80 million, a P/E ratio of 224.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,103 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Fossil Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,589 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

