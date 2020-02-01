Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.83-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09-6.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of FBHS traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

