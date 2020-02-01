Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,711,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,869,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ford Motor by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 939,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.