Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 504.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 519,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 433,696 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 760,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 102,735 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 76.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,091,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.82. 59,781,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,872,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

