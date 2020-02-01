Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.90.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.