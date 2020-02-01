FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in FMC were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 219,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 856.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

FMC traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 919,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,204. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

