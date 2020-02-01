Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.
Flex stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,066,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,010. Flex has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In related news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
