Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

FLEX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 17,066,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other Flex news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $203,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

