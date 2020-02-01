Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.
FLEX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 17,066,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
