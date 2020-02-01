FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $315.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.43 and a 12-month high of $322.38.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

