Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

Five9 stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,505. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,391.00, a PEG ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $74.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $496,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,659.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $831,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,692,418. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 5,538.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

