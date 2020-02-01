Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Five9 posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 557,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,505. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $74.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2,391.00, a P/E/G ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,559.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $831,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,692,418. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

