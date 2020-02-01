FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of FCFS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.97. 433,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,333. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 98.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

