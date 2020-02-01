First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) were down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.82 and last traded at $53.83, approximately 3,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.