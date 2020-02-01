First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 18th

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:FSD opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

