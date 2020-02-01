First Quadrant L P CA Buys 2,021 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 223,564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

PBYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.