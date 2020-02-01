First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aqua America makes up 1.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.06% of Aqua America worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Aqua America by 305.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Aqua America stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $52.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

