First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Comcast were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

