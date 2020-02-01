First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of FMBI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 678,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. Equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

