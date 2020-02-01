First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 29,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $557.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.49.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $353,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,073.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,334 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

