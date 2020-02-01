First Merchants Corp Sells 267 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,606.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $189.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.83 and a 12-month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

