First Merchants Corp Acquires 440 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $163.08 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

