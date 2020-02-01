First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Position Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 70,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 85.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 21.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. Stephens raised their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

