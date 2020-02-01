First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million.

Shares of FFWM stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $747.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $329,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,937 shares of company stock worth $1,278,202 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.