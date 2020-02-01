First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFIN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

FFIN stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 371,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $310,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

