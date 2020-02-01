First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an add rating and a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

FDP stock traded up GBX 65 ($0.86) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,770 ($36.44). The stock had a trading volume of 186,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,705.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,517.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The company has a market cap of $746.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

