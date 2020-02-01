Fiii (FIII) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $834.00

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Fiii has a market capitalization of $90,280.00 and $834.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fiii

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official website is fiii.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

