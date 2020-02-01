FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.85

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $3.26. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

About FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

