Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to GBX 7,230

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 6,560 ($86.29) to GBX 7,230 ($95.11) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 5,430 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,619.53 ($87.08).

FERG stock opened at GBX 6,802 ($89.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,989.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,461.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

