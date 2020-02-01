Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE:FII traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.23. 1,829,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,414. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Federated Investors has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

In other Federated Investors news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at $51,634,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $197,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

