Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) were down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $32.16, approximately 538,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 305,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

