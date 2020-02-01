FCG Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 52,639 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.13 per share, with a total value of $5,011,968.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.