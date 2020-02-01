Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 784,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,120. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.96. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

