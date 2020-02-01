Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.30-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Fair Isaac also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.30 EPS.

Shares of FICO traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,434. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $216.98 and a 12-month high of $420.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.27 and its 200 day moving average is $348.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total value of $1,477,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

