Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $424.00.

FICO traded down $7.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.38. 411,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $216.98 and a fifty-two week high of $420.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

