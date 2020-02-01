Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

FB opened at $201.91 on Thursday. Facebook has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.42. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

