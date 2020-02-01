Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $201.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

