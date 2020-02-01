Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.01.

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 136,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Facebook by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

