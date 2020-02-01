Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $23,615,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.62 on Friday, reaching $201.91. 31,258,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

