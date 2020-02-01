F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $175.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Nomura from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.06.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average of $138.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $279,326.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $7,925,000. Natixis grew its position in F5 Networks by 59.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in F5 Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

