F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.06.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,918.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $279,326.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,065,178. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $16,575,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,781,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,031 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

