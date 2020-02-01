Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Cfra

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.04.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $62.12. 33,878,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,258. The company has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

