Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.04.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $62.12. 33,878,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,258. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.