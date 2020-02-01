Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $120.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,571. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 215,858 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

