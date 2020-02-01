ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered ExlService from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

EXLS stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 176,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,424. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. ExlService has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $371,094.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,942 shares of company stock worth $3,190,316. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 183.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

