Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 117.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,868,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,024. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

