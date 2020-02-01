Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02, reports. The company had revenue of C$120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million.

XTC opened at C$7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.90. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.49. The firm has a market cap of $301.43 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

