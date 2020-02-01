Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020 // Comments off

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02, reports. The company had revenue of C$120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million.

XTC opened at C$7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.90. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.49. The firm has a market cap of $301.43 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Earnings History for Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.