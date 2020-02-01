Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $3,435,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 351,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,111,000 after buying an additional 203,444 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 842,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $191,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

