Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $712.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report sales of $712.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $717.20 million and the lowest is $708.40 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $649.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Creative Planning raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.64. 448,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $109.80 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

