Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $10.26

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.26. Euronav shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 3,827,100 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Euronav by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,494 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $94,043,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Euronav by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

